Justin Haevischer was gunned down just after 8 p.m. at 264th Street and 56th Avenue on Sept. 10. (IHIT)

Man shot dead at B.C. McDonald’s was brother of Surrey Six killer

Justin Haevischer had a lengthy wrap sheet

The man shot dead in front of an Aldergrove McDonald’s Tuesday night has been identified as the brother of a Surrey Six shooter.

Justin Haevischer was gunned down just after 8 p.m. at 264th Street and 56th Avenue.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team identified him Thursday in “an effort to determine his activities and who he may have had contact with prior to his death.”

Justin was the brother of Cody Haevischer, one of the men charged in the Surrey Six shootings where six men, two with no gang ties, were killed in a high rise on Oct. 19, 2007.

Cody was given a life sentence in 2014 on first-degree murder charges.

Justin, who was was part of the Red Scorpion gang, had a long rap sheet including cases in Surrey and Nanaimo, where he grew up.

READ MORE: ‘Traumatic’: Homicide team investigating scene of Langley’s first 2019 fatal shooting

READ MORE: Third Mountie who investigated ‘Surrey six’ gang murders sentenced

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police deny accusations in lawsuit filed in wake of Surrey cop-shooting suspect

Just Posted

Chase Lions may have to compete for management of Chase Lions RV Park

Village considers giving other non profit opportunity to raise funds through park operation

Salmon Arm council gets behind high-density development on Shuswap Street

Plan for two multi-unit buildings receives first reading at council’s Sept. 9 meeting

Column: Dangers of internet vigilantism outweigh benefits

Rearview mirror by Cameron Thomson

54 charities across Southern Interior to benefit from United Way donation

The funding comes from the organization’s community fund

Shuswap firefighters extinguish blaze at Notch Hill home

Fire started in early evening on Sept. 11. Firefighters able to save structure.

VIDEO: Hungry herds of grazers for rent in Aldergrove

‘These guys get in places that machines can’t’: farm proprietor Sonya Steiner

Police deny accusations in lawsuit filed in wake of Surrey cop-shooting suspect

Jason Victor Hernandez suing VPD after police mistook him for suspect in shooting of Transit cop in Surrey

Pig surprises Vernon family with unusual visit

‘Who’s missing a pig?’: Bella Vista mom asks after peculiar and hilarious incident

Kelowna farm first in Canada to use advanced pear sorting machine

Days Century Growers aims to make pear farming more efficient with advanced technology from Holland.

VIDEO: Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the election campaign

Trudeau will not appear at first of several planned leaders’ debates tonight in Toronto

B.C. raked in $115 million in vacancy tax from about 12,000 homeowners

Data shows 99.8 per cent of British Columbians are exempt from the levy

Arsonist who set Osoyoos RCMP detachment ablaze not criminally responsible

McArthur-Pereira will remain in custody until review board determines if he should be released

Summerland to discuss health and wellness centre at UBCM Convention

Municipality and school board hope to identify partnership opportunities for proposed facility

Trudeau promises added incentives for first-time home buyers

Victoria, Vancouver and Toronto promised an increase in qualifying home prices to offset higher prices

Most Read