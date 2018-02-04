Man shot in foot in Kamloops

Police say several people were arrested at a nearby home, but no charges have yet been laid

  • Feb. 4, 2018 9:55 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

Kamloops Mounties remained at a home on Wilson Avenue on the North Shore early Sunday morning following a shooting in the area on Saturday night that sent a man to Royal Inland Hospital.

Sgt. Denis Duford said a 26-year-old man was walking in the area of Wilson Street and Mulberry Avenue at 10:10 p.m. when he was shot in the foot. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Duford said several people were arrested at a Wilson Street home, with any recommended charges dependent on the outcome of the investigation.

