Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are searching for Robin Bousquet, 47, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for probation breach. He should be considered violent and not be approached. (RCMP photo)

Man sought on Canada-wide warrant thought to be in North Okanagan

Robin Bousquet, 47, is considered violent and should not be approached - RCMP

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person.

Robin Sterling John Bousquet, 47, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for violating the conditions of his parole, and police have information that Bousquet may be in the North Okanagan area.

Bousquet is described as 5-foot-8, 144-pounds, brown/grey hair and brown eyes.

He should be considered violent and should not be approached.

If you locate him, call your local police immediately.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Robin Bousquet, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 or information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

