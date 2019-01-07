This view of the search area and the following comment was posted Sunday night, Jan.6, by Shuswap Search and Rescue on the organization’s Facebook page. “Not much of a view up there this morning but, thankfully, conditions improved!! We are grateful to have everyone home safe tonight.”

Man spends cold night in Shuswap’s Blue Lake snowmobile area

RCMP, Shuswap Search and Rescue, Eagle Valley Snowmobile Club find missing Albertan east of Sicamous

One sledder spent a chilly weekend night after getting stuck in a ravine in the Blue Lake snowmobile area east of Malakwa.

Shuswap Search and Rescue was called out to help locate four young sledders from Alberta at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5.

The missing men had been sledding around Blue Lake and were to meet back at the cabin around 4 p.m., says Shuswap Search and Rescue search manager John Schut.

While two men made it back to the cabin, two were missing. A call went out to the RCMP at 7 p.m. and a search was soon underway.

Related: Kelowna man rescued from Blue Lake snowmobile area

A level 2 avalanche technician from Revelstoke was called in and 15 Shuswap SAR members with 14 members of the Eagle Valley snowmobile club were assembled in teams and sent out to search various areas around the Blue Lake cabin.

The two subjects in the cabin had FRS (Family Radio Service) or “walkie-talkie” radios and were able to connect with one of the missing men who was found down a steep ravine about three kilometres north of the cabin.

“Two teams went in to rescue him,” says Schut. “A number of the team members had to leave their snowmobiles and proceed on snowshoes as the terrain was too steep.”

The first missing individual was located at 1:15 in the morning and taken back to the cabin by 2:30 a.m.

The second missing man was without communication and was even farther down the ravine.

Related: Winter rescues require special training

“The search was called off for the night while members caught a few hours of sleep,” says Schut, noting the search resumed the next morning with the aid of the Vernon Search and Rescue winch helicopter. “Weather was again a problem; it was snowing and the poor visibility necessitated the helicopter to be grounded for a few hours.”

Back at the ravine, search teams approached from above and below the missing man – from above on snowmobile and snowshoe and from below via a logging road.

“The subject’s snowmobile and the remnants of an overnight stay were found, but unfortunately the subject had started off on foot and was nowhere to be found,” Schut says. “He was later spotted by helicopter at mid-morning on Jan. 6 and brought back to safety.”

Search and Rescue members did not get back to Salmon Arm until 6 p.m. Sunday, many of them operating on little or no sleep.

As he does every year, Schut provided a list of items sledders must have with them when they head out into the backcountry: An FRS and a Spot or InReach personal satellite communicator, along with avalanche tools, extra food and the gear needed to be out overnight, including the ability to make a fire.

“The fellow who stayed overnight was able to build a fire but lacked communication,” he said, advising people who become lost to stay with their machines. “It make it more difficult to find them when they wander away.”

@SalmonArm
barb.brouwer@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Skier dies at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

Just Posted

Sagmoen Vernon trials loom

Pre-trial conferences have been fixed for both of Curtis Sagmoen’s Vernon matters

Sicamous Eagles play two overtime thrillers

Sicamous KIJHL squad loses to Kelowna and ties Summerland

District of Sicamous and paving company pitch in to pave Legion’s lot

The $50,000 project was paid for by the local government and Valley Blacktop

Eating for health and environment in the New Year

Healthy Bites/Serena Caner

Looking forward to a new year on the trails

Marcia Beckner / Trail Tales

More than 500 brides attend Hitched Okanagan

One of the first bridal fairs of the year kicked off in Kelowna on Sunday

Skier dies at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

The 30-year-old man from Golden was reported missing after he failed to meet up with a friend

B.C.’s Mount Polley Mine to suspend operations due to sliding copper prices

Company said the suspension plan includes milling to end of May 2019

‘Division’ at Okanagan fire department leads to investigation

Third-party investigator hired by City of Enderby makes recommendations, options for fire department

Battle over insurance payout for missing gold B.C. eagle statue

The gold and diamond-encrusted eagle was reported stolen in Delta in 2016

Thieves break into newly opened Kelowna coffee shop

The new location that opened over the weekend, has now closed for repairs

B.C. boy dies after being hit by truck while cycling

Eight-year-old struck and killed Sunday in Nanaimo

Man confessed to killing B.C. girl because he didn’t want to lose job: lawyer

Garry Handlen is on trial for the killing of 12-year-old Monica Jack back in 1978

B.C.’s top court gives Ottawa more time to fix solitary confinement law

Federal government now has until mid-June to bring in replacement legislation

Most Read