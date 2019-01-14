Man struck and killed by pickup after escaping burning home in U.S.

It’s unclear if he was trying to flag down help or was disoriented from possible injuries from the fire

Authorities say a man escaped from his burning home, only to be struck and killed by a pickup truck on the street outside.

A coroner says 53-year-old Tyrone Bush died around 6:45 a.m. Monday just outside his home in Pageland, South Carolina.

Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser says he has not determined if Bush was trying to flag down help or was disoriented from possible injuries from the fire.

An autopsy has been ordered.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the 24-year-old driver of the pickup truck was not injured. Troopers, the State Law Enforcement Division and Chesterfield County deputies have joined the investigation.

The Associated Press

