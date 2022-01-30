A man is suing the Penticton 7-Eleven after he alleged a ceiling tile fell on him. (Google Maps)

A man is suing the Penticton 7-Eleven after he alleged a ceiling tile fell on him. (Google Maps)

Man sues Penticton 7-Eleven

Claim filed says the man suffered injuries when a ceiling tile fell on him

A Penticton man is suing a local 7-Eleven for injuries he claims he incurred when a ceiling tile fell on his head.

In a civil claim filed in Penticton courts on Jan. 19, Marcel Berube said he is seeking damages for an incident he alleges occurred inside the store on July 9, 2021.

It’s alleged a panel fell from the ceiling and struck the plaintiff on the head, resulting in injuries to his neck and back, and caused a concussion, post-concussion and light sensitivity.

In the lawsuit, Berube claims his injuries have caused and continue to cause pain, suffering and loss of enjoyment of life, loss of homemaking capacity and loss of income and future earning capacity.

He is seeking special damages including expenses for medical and rehabilitative treatment.

Members of the plaintiff’s family have been performing household duties and nursing, which caused “direct economic loss,” states the claim.

Berube is seeking an unspecified amount for general damages, lost and future income, future care costs, and damages payable in trust for those who provided services to help the plaintiff.

The claim says 7-Eleven failed to take care to ensure the plaintiff would be safe in the store and failed to inspect ceiling tiles for damage.

The convenience store has three weeks to file a defence in the lawsuit.

READ ALSO: Call for safety improvements at Penticton school

lawsuit

Previous story
After reflecting on two election defeats, BC Liberals get ready to elect new leader
Next story
Spotify to add advisories to podcasts discussing COVID-19 amid Joe Rogan controversy

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP responding to a report of a vehicle in a ditch found a Shuswap resident had died in a single-vehicle collision along Black Road on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (File photo)
Shuswap resident killed in single-vehicle collision

In addition to being one of the public address announcers for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, voice actor Frank Block has voiced numerous commercials and narrated more than 450 audiobooks. (Contributed)
Book about NHL great leads Shuswap man to career as professional voice actor

The Trans Canada Highway west of Revelstoke will be closed at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, for avalanche control activity. No detour will be available. (DriveBC)
UPDATE: Avalanche control complete; Highway 1 reopen in both directions west of Revelstoke

Nathan Morin’s third-period goal gave Salmon Arm a 5-4 lead in Cranbrook Saturday, Jan. 30. It wasn’t enough as the Silverbacks dropped a 6-5 BCHL shootout decision to the hometown Bucks. (Chris Fowler Photo)
Cranbrook Bucks rally to edge Salmon Arm Silverbacks