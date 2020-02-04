Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said Mounties received a report about a 46-year-old man who was threatening to use a gun.

Man surrenders weapon after armed standoff in Kamloops

The incident took place over the weekend on the Skeetchestn Indian Band reserve

  • Feb. 4, 2020 9:32 a.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

An RCMP emergency response team was called into action on Saturday after a man allegedly threatened a shooting on the Skeetchestn Indian Band reserve.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said Mounties received a report about a 46-year-old man who was threatening to use a gun.

“Because the man was alone in his residence and was known to have firearms, ERT [emergency response team] was deployed to the area,” she said.

“When officers arrived on scene, the man refused to come out of his home.”

Shelkie said the man came out after speaking with a police negotiator. He was taken to hospital for assessment and Mounties seized a firearm.

READ MORE: Teen snowboarder reported missing at Sun Peaks found

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man sentenced to 3.5 years for stealing wigs meant for kids with cancer
Next story
Indigenous woman detained, not arrested, at northern B.C. pipeline checkpoint, RCMP say

Just Posted

Hedge fire at Salmon Arm townhomes deemed suspicous

Incident serves as opportunity to remind property owners to be FireSmart

Donations exceed expectations from Salmon Arm Bollywood Bang

Event fetches $155,000 for Shuswap Hospital Foundation; organizers aim to raise $1 million

Speed bumps near Salmon Arm’s Blackburn Park gone today, here tomorrow

Bumps will eventually be replaced by humps, but not likely this year

Video chronicles rise of Salmon Arm’s giant treble clef

Bill Laird hopes documentary will be used to promote downtown and community

Update: Man injured while sledding with kids on Salmon Arm property

Air ambulance called as a precaution but not required

VIDEO: Moose rescued after falling through bridge in Okanagan

A young moose is back on its feet after getting trapped in a bridge on Monday morning

Federal appeals court dismisses application challenging Trans Mountain pipeline approval

This challenge was against the second approval

For-profit senior care homes spend less on staff, B.C. advocate says

Isobel Mackenzie and Adrian Dix focus on private and public care

Rescue efforts continue, four days after heavy flooding strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Oliver man charged with arson ordered to undergo psych assessment

Steve Joseph Godbout is charged with assaulting a police officer and two counts of arson

Column: Drivers not slowing down and moving over, putting others at risk

Ride Between the Lines by Gina Gregg

Man surrenders weapon after armed standoff in Kamloops

The incident took place over the weekend on the Skeetchestn Indian Band reserve

North Okanagan man scores Super Bowl 50/50

BC Lotto prize worth almost $85,000 picked up

Man missing after avalanche in B.C.’s Peace region

Group of snowmobilers were just south of Chetwynd when an avalanche occurred

Most Read