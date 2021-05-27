Man taken to hospital with minor burns following Kelowna shed fire

(Contributed) Fire in Rutland. (Aaron Hemens/ Kelowna Capital News) Fire in Rutland. (Aaron Hemens/ Kelowna Capital News) Fire in Rutland. (Aaron Hemens/ Kelowna Capital News) Fire in Rutland. (Aaron Hemens/ Kelowna Capital News) Fire in Rutland. (Aaron Hemens/ Kelowna Capital News) Fire in Rutland. (Aaron Hemens/ Kelowna Capital News) Fire in Rutland. (Aaron Hemens/ Kelowna Capital News) Fire in Rutland. (Aaron Hemens/ Kelowna Capital News) Fire in Rutland. (Aaron Hemens/ Kelowna Capital News) Fire in Rutland. (Aaron Hemens/ Kelowna Capital News) Fire in Rutland. (Aaron Hemens/ Kelowna Capital News) Fire in Rutland. (Aaron Hemens/ Kelowna Capital News) Fire in Rutland. (Aaron Hemens/ Kelowna Capital News) Fire in Rutland. (Aaron Hemens/ Kelowna Capital News) Fire in Rutland. (Aaron Hemens/ Kelowna Capital News) Fire in Rutland. (Aaron Hemens/ Kelowna Capital News)

Kelowna fire crews quickly extinguished a car shed in flames on Thursday morning (May 27) in Rutland.

Three residents were inside the house when the shed caught fire, but they said they weren’t sure how the fire started.

“Either it was an accident with my car or someone torched it,” one of the residents said.

The fire, fortunately, did not spread to the house and the residents were safe, as were their two cats.

Kelowna firefighters have just extinguished a shed fire at 680 Hollydell Road. The three occupants got out safely. One of them said they don’t know how the fire started. The shed, the car and house’s interior have sustained severe damages. #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/994ypJztCP — Aaron (@aaron_hemens) May 27, 2021

One of the three residents sustained minor burn injuries to his hands and was taken away in an ambulance.

Currently, traffic is blocked off both ways on Hollydell Road as crews clean up at the scene.

