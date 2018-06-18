Man threatens spouse with knife

Salmon Arm RCMP say the threats will lead to serious charges

A woman came immediately to the Salmon Arm detachment after fleeing from violence.

Staff Sgt. Scott West reports that on Sunday, June 17 about 6 p.m., a 63-year-old woman from Cranbrook came to the detachment, explaining she was on vacation with her 78-year-old husband in the White Lake area.

“In a domestic dispute on the night of June 16, her husband threatened to kill her while holding a knife to her throat if

she left the cabin they were staying in. She was able to calm her husband down and was able to call family to arrange

to pick her up on June 17th. After she was able to leave she came directly to the RCMP detachment to report the

incident,” writes West in a news release.

Officers went to the area shortly after receiving the report and arrested the man. He has been held in police custody awaiting a bail hearing.

West says the man is facing serious charges.

