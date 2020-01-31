Man ‘thrown 10 feet’ following hit-and-run in West Kelowna

The incident happened at intersection of Old Okanagan Highway and Butt Road on Jan. 30

RCMP have launched an investigation into a hit and run that occurred in West Kelowna around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

During the incident, RCMP said a man was crossing the intersection of Old Okanagan Highway and Butt Road when he was struck by a black car travelling at a slow rate of speed.

According to police the man didn’t report any injuries from the collision.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses in pedestrian hit and run

While no more details could be provided by RCMP, the victim’s mother has since taken to social media to explain her son’s side of the story.

“My son was hit in the dead centre of her (the motorists) car. He was thrown 10 feet down the highway in front of her car,” the mother said.

“She remained in the car and covered her face with her hands. When he got up, she drove away.”

According to the victim’s mother the motorist is described as being an older Caucasian woman with shoulder length hair.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident are asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
In Coalmont B.C. even the ice is sexy
Next story
Okanagan man gets 3 years in jail for stabbing of 2 brothers

Just Posted

Is your property safe? Salmon Arm RCMP staff sergeant offers tips to foil thieves

Some residents are missing an important step in protecting their homes

Rock and country music festival planned for Shuswap

Kelowna nightclub owner organizing Monashee Mountain Festival

Carfentanil, bomb threat, child pornography cases part of Salmon Arm RCMP workload

2019 keeps police busy with major crimes and many traffic stops

Travel advisory issued for Highway 1 over Rogers Pass

DriveBC estimates lengthy closures later today for high avalanche risk

Gas prices varying by 14 cents across the Okanagan

Prices are as low as $113.9 per litre in Penticton and as high as $127.9 in Kelowna

Affordable rental homes coming to Westbank First Nation

The project will bring 17 rental units to the community

North Okanagan man found guilty of murder to appeal

William Victor Schneider to return to court in relation to Japanese exchange student murder

UPDATE: Crews still clearing rolled semi on Hwy 97A in North Okanagan

Injuries unknown at this point

Jail time for Chilliwack driver in crash that killed pregnant woman

Frank Tessman convicted under Motor Vehicle Act for accident that killed Kelowna school teacher

Revelstoke man becomes a Russian ballet dancer

‘It feels like a dream’

B.C. man invents tree planting alarm clock

If you wake up on time, you earn virtual seeds

Globetrotter B-ball antics dazzle South Okanagan crowd

The original Harlem Globetrotters played to a packed house at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Man ‘thrown 10 feet’ following hit-and-run in West Kelowna

The incident happened at intersection of Old Okanagan Highway and Butt Road on Jan. 30

Fraud suspect sought by Penticton police

The woman allegedly used stolen ID at a Penticton bank.

Most Read