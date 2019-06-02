The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a garage fire on Spruceview Place N on June 1. (Google Maps image)

Man treated for smoke inhalation after garage fire in Kelowna

The Kelowna fire department is calling the blaze accidental

A man was transported to Kelowna General Hospital to receive treatment for smoke inhalation after the contents of a garage caught fire.

Kelowna fire department crews responded to the fire at approximately 7:30 p.m. on June 1 and were able to contain the blaze to the garage before it could spread to the attached home.

According to a fire department press release the first arriving officer arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from a two-car garage at the home in the 500 block of Spruceview Place N. The fire had been mostly extinguished by an occupant of the residence when the firefighters arrived.

Firefighters finished extinguishing the blaze and found that the fire was contained to the contents of the garage causing no structural damage. However, the home suffered serious smoke damage and was deemed uninhabitable.

Fourteen firefighters responded to the blaze with three engines and a command and safety unit.

The fire department said the blaze was accidental in nature.

