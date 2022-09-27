(Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)

(Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)

Man wanted across several provinces nabbed by Kelowna patrol cops

Large amount of drugs, weapons seized

Fentanyl, cocaine, Dilaudid, weapons and cash were among the items taken off the streets of Kelowna in a recent search.

RCMP Community Safety Unit (CSU) officers were patrolling the area of St. Paul Street and Cawston Avenue downtown around 1:30p.m. on Sept. 23 when they saw two men sitting on a bench hiding behind an umbrella.

An arrest was made on one of the men, who was wanted across two provinces and had several ‘negative police contacts’ in Kelowna in the past.

A search turned up large amounts of drugs and weapons, including equipment used to produce drugs.

The man now faces additional charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes.

Sergeant Scott Powrie of the CSU said that situations like this prove how effective and proactive foot patrols can be in stopping criminal activity before it happens.

“Kelowna CSU officers along with the Kelowna City Bylaws will be conducting proactive patrols within the downtown core in order to enhance safety for our businesses and residence.”

The investigation is being turned over to Crown to approve charges.

READ MORE: Kelowna encampment fears for safety after ‘horror’ of truck crash through fence into resident

READ MORE: Kelowna dogs run to support retired K9s and for T-bones

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCrimeRCMP

Previous story
Lumby mayoral candidates face off
Next story
Newest deployment of B.C. police dogs already sniffing out crime

Just Posted

Sponsored by Salmon Arm Minor Hockey, Justin Brien, professional presenter, will be speaking on mental health to parents, particularly of U15 and U18 players, and to players who wish to attend. The presentation will start at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Salmar Grand, Theatre 1. (Photo contributed)
Presentation sponsored by Salmon Arm Minor Hockey to get real about mental health

An anonymous donor gave a million-plus dollar donation to the Shuswap Community Foundation for an endowment fund that’s expected to produce about $80,000 per year in perpetuity to be used to support small businesses and entrepreuners in the Shuswap. (Pixabay image)
Anonymous donor gives million-dollar gift to Shuswap small businesses

Nick Parsons with his prize winning pumpkin at Green Acres. The Gleneden farm is hosting a pumpkin patch fundraiser on Oct. 15, with proceeds from pumpkin sales going to Second Harvest food bank. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm farm to hold pumpkin patch fundraiser for Second Harvest food bank

A new Vernon-Lake Country electoral district is being proposed for the area. (Contributed)
New Vernon-Lake Country electoral district proposed