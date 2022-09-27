Man wanted across several provinces nabbed by Kelowna patrol cops

Fentanyl, cocaine, Dilaudid, weapons and cash were among the items taken off the streets of Kelowna in a recent search.

RCMP Community Safety Unit (CSU) officers were patrolling the area of St. Paul Street and Cawston Avenue downtown around 1:30p.m. on Sept. 23 when they saw two men sitting on a bench hiding behind an umbrella.

An arrest was made on one of the men, who was wanted across two provinces and had several ‘negative police contacts’ in Kelowna in the past.

A search turned up large amounts of drugs and weapons, including equipment used to produce drugs.

The man now faces additional charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes.

Sergeant Scott Powrie of the CSU said that situations like this prove how effective and proactive foot patrols can be in stopping criminal activity before it happens.

“Kelowna CSU officers along with the Kelowna City Bylaws will be conducting proactive patrols within the downtown core in order to enhance safety for our businesses and residence.”

The investigation is being turned over to Crown to approve charges.

