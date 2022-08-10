Man wanted B.C. wide allegedly steals vehicle from Golden, arrested in Kelowna

The man was arrested on several charges

Kelowna RCMP has arrested a man with several province-wide warrants.

On Wednesday (Aug. 10) at 10 a.m., RCMP received calls about a stolen F250 truck driving around town. The truck was stolen out of Golden, where police there investigated five stolen vehicles in the month of July.

The RCMP, with the help of their Air Services team set up a containment area when they located the truck. When the driver a 38-year old man and a woman passenger noticed, they abandoned the truck and fled by foot.

Air Services and the RCMP’s dog service team located the man and woman at approximately 12:30 p.m. The man was arrested without any issue and the woman was also taken into custody.

“It’s was the quick response by all the officers involved that resulted in a safe arrest and removed this dangerous criminal from our streets,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP Media Relation Officer.

The man, who was already facing seven warrants, is expected to face many other additional charges including possession of stolen property, driving while prohibited, resisting arrest, and fleeing from police.

