Randall George William

Randall George William

Man wanted for drug-related offences in Vernon

Police are in search of 41-year-old Randall George William

Police in Vernon are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for drug-related offences.

Randall George William, 41, is wanted for offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said in a media release Wednesday, Aug. 23.

William is described as standing five-foot-five-inches tall and weighing 144 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on William’s whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or, information can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leaving a tip online at nokcrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Travel restrictions remain for West Kelowna; B.C. urges caution

READ MORE: Motorcyclist in critical condition following Vernon crash

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

DrugsPoliceRCMPVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Incremental improvements’ on McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna
Next story
Vernon RCMP searching for missing woman

Just Posted

Aug. 16 and 21 were the advanced voting dates for the referendum on the Shuswap Watershed Council, but the general voting day scheduled for Aug. 26 has been cancelled. (Shuswap Watershed Council image)
General voting day for Shuswap Watershed Council cancelled

The ORL is helping ease the stress of evacuees from the wildfires, by forgiving late or damaged items. (Okanagan Regional Library/Vernon branch photo)
Okanagan Regional Library forgiving late, damaged returns

Grapes ripen on the vines at a Summerland vineyard. This year���s extreme summer heat and busy wildfire season are affecting wineries and grape growers in the community. (John Arendt - Summerland Review) Grapes ripen on the vines at a Summerland vineyard. The thick smoke from wildfires has affected wineries and wine tasting rooms in the Okanagan, Similkameen and Shuswap. (Summerland Review file photo)
Wildfires affect turnout for wine tastings across the Okanagan

SASCU is matching donations, up to $25,000, to the Shuswap Community Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund. (SASCU/Facebook photo)
Shuswap financial institution to match donations for evacuee support