Man wanted for Salmon Arm robbery the same who evaded capture in Sicamous

An RCMP vehicle and a tan sedan appear to have collided outside a Kappel Street house which was surrounded by police officers on Jan. 2. (Gary Keehn photo)

The man who slipped through the fingers of a police raid in Sicamous in January is also wanted for a Salmon Arm armed robbery which took place in late 2018; the RCMP are offering a reward for his whereabouts.

The RCMP attempted to arrest Michael David Trosky, 29, on Kappel Street in Sicamous on Jan. 2. The attempted arrest was not successful. An RCMP vehicle collided with a vehicle Trosky was believed to be in outside a residence on the street. Trosky was not in the vehicle nor in the house it was leaving.

On Feb. 6, the RCMP identified Trosky as the suspect who managed to evade police following the Dec. 17, 2018 armed robbery of a delivery driver in Salmon Arm. The Salmon Arm RCMP told the Observer that a delivery person was pepper sprayed and robbed near McGuire Lake.

The white Ford pickup suspected to be involved in the robbery was located by police in Enderby. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle on Highway 97A, but the truck fled.

Related:Police seek Okanagan-Shuswap armed robbery suspect

“In its attempt to flee from police, the suspect vehicle rammed what is believed to be four police vehicles and three civilian vehicles, causing significant damage,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett on the day of the chase.

With help from the RCMP air services unit and police dog service, the fleeing truck was tracked to Jackpine Road in a rural area northeast of Vernon. Two suspects fled the vehicle on foot, one was apprehended by a police dog and his handler, the other, who police have identified as Trosky, was not located.

Trosky is wanted for charges including evading police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000 and theft of mail.

Related:Police raid on Sicamous house unsuccessful

“The RCMP is actively seeking information about his whereabouts,” Brett said on Feb. 6. “If you see Michael Trosky, or know where he may be, contact the RCMP or your police of jurisdiction. Under no circumstances should you confront or try to apprehend Trosky.”

If the public has any information about the suspect, contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

-With files from the Vernon Morningstar

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter