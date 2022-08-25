Man wanted for sexual assault believed to be in Vernon area

The RCMP is looking to track down 30-year-old Elden Robert Caldwell

Thirty-year-old Elden Robert Caldwell is wanted for sexual assault and is believed to the in the Vernon area, the RCMP said Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is appealing to the public for help in locating wanted man Elden Robert Caldwell.

Caldwell, 30, is wanted for sexual assault and police say he is believed to be in the Vernon area.

He is described as being 5’11” in height and weighing 158 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Caldwell’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

