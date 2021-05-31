Man wanted in connection with Osoyoos pharmacy arson

Steven Gallagher, 29, is wanted for arson and break and enter

Steven Gallagher is wanted for arson as well as break and enter in connection with a fire at an Osoyoos pharmacy on Fairview Road.

The fire is just one of several incidents that unfolded in the town on May 15 at about 3 a.m.

Oliver RCMP was called to a property on property on Sandpoint Road after reports of gunshots. Officers attended and found no firearms or shooting and there were no reported injuries.

An hour later, at approximately 4 a.m., police inside the Oliver RCMP detachment heard several loud bangs coming from the parking lot area. A Ford Ranger pickup was observed speeding away from the area. Minutes later, the same pickup was reported to be on fire in a parking lot at Fairview Road and Main Street.

While officers were attended the vehicle fire there were reports of another blaze. Police discovered someone had broken into the pharmacy, lit items on fire and fled.

Police have issued a warrant for 29-year-old Gallagher’s arrest following pharmacy arson.

The day after the fires, on May 16, police discovered bullet holes in the rear trunk of an RCMP cruiser.

