Man wanted in connection with Ranchero shooting arrested in Salmon Arm neighbourhood

RCMP said man taken into custody on warrants from Salmon Arm and North Okanagan

A man wanted on several warrants, including one relating to an armed robbery in Ranchero, was arrested by police at a Salmon Arm residence on Tuesday.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said the man was spotted by a patrolling RCMP officer on Tuesday, Sept. 6. After fleeing the officer, police, with assistance from the public, were able to determine the man was hiding at a residence on 8th Avenue NE.

“The residence was surrounded and the South East District Emergency Response Team attended to make entry into the residence if required,” said West.

After about three hours, the man exited the residence and surrendered to police without incident. West said the man was taken into custody on a number of arrest warrants from the North Okanagan and Salmon Arm detachments.

“One of these warrants pertained to a Robbery in Ranchero where a shotgun was discharged at a victim,” said West. “The other warrants pertained to various offences which included Break and Enter, Assault with a Weapon, Possession of stolen Property, Flight from Police and Breaching Conditions of Bail.”

Ryan Charron, 32, is in police custody awaiting a bail hearing as a result of these arrest warrants.

