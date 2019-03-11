Man waving a hammer arrested at South Okanagan city hall

A man waving a hammer and screaming was escorted out of Penticton City Hall earlier this morning.

“He came to the counter causing a disturbance so several of the staff in the area came out because they heard him yelling and screaming,” said Tina Siebert, bylaw supervisor, who then called 9-1-1 and escorted the man out of the building.

Siebert said the man appeared to be in his late-50s or early-60s and came into city hall around 11 a.m. She said once RCMP arrived he seemed to have calmed down.

“As soon as they arrived he seemed to be fine. They assisted with the situation and he will probably be facing charges,” said Siebert, who added no one was injured.

