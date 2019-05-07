West Kelowna man who allegedly beat mother in court

Kevin Lee Barrett was charged with attempted murder

Kevin Lee Barrett, 60 appeared in court May 7 on charges of attempted murder.

It’s alleged Barret assaulted a 79-year-old woman, drove her up to a forested area of Westside Road and left her in the bush on April 29.

It is alleged that the victim was his mother.

The elderly woman was seriously injured and was in desperate need of medical attention.

A man and a woman helped the 79-year-old woman out of the rural backcountry to the RCMP and paramedics where she was rushed to hospital.

Barrett will appear in court again for a bail hearing May 13 at 9:30 a.m.

