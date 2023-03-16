Rob or Red, the man who died following an incident on March 6 in Salmon Arm. (Photo contributed)

Man who was struck by a vehicle during an altercation in Salmon Arm succumbs to injuries

RCMP say incident which concluded near Starbucks is still under investigation

One of the people who was involved in an incident in Salmon Arm on March 6 that concluded near Starbucks has died.

“One of the parties struck by the vehicle, and who was subsequently transported to hospital, has unfortunately succumbed to injuries sustained, and has since died,” said a March 16 media release from the RCMP’s Southeast District. “The incident remains under investigation, as independent evidence is obtained.”

The March 16 release was an update to one on March 7, which stated a dispute between four people who knew each other was allegedly over a debt. Police reported in the initial release that officers responded with BC Ambulance to a report of a disturbance where a vehicle struck a man in the 1100 block of Lakeshore Drive SW.

The release said the driver of the vehicle was trying to escape damage being done to his vehicle in the altercation, and in the process struck one of the other pedestrians involved.

Franz, who lives rough, said Rob, the man who died, was like a brother to him.

“I’m just distraught about that, I just can’t believe it. I can’t hear his radio anymore, his laughter, yeah, it’s just sad. I’m going to miss him dearly. The homeless community is upset. It shouldn’t have happened to him…

“He was popular…We never had an argument or anything. He’s just an awesome person. I don’t know what to do now, without him around. Just got to keep living I guess.”

Chrissy Deye, who has been involved with the outdoor Food with Friends lunches since their inception, reiterated that Rob was well loved and respected.

“He has greatly touched the local community of people who knew him.”

Read more: Police say incident near Salmon Arm Starbucks drive-thru result of money dispute

Read more: ‘Everyone’s affected’: Rising prices add to stress for Shuswap families


