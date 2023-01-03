Vancouver police officers arrested a 50-year-old man on Dec. 31, who is suspected of stealing from a South Granville fine art gallery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police officers arrested a 50-year-old man on Dec. 31, who is suspected of stealing from a South Granville fine art gallery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man with 115 convictions charged with stealing from Vancouver art gallery

50-year-old suspected of stealing $40,000 worth of fine art from South Granville gallery

A 50-year-old Vancouver man with a long history of criminal convictions is now facing two more charges after a South Granville art gallery was stolen from last week.

The Vancouver Police Department says officers arrested Francis Boivin at his home on Saturday (Dec. 31) after recognizing his face in security footage of the theft from earlier that day.

“The thief had fled prior to our arrival, but the officers drove to his home in East Vancouver, waited for him, and arrested him when he arrived home carrying the stolen art,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release.

With 115 previous convictions under his belt, Boivin is well known to police.

VPD says after officers arrested him on Saturday they returned with a search warrant and found a second piece of art, which had also been stolen from the South Granville gallery. In total, VPD says the two pieces were worth nearly $40,000.

Boivin is charged with two counts of theft over $5,000.

READ ALSO: About 1,500 bags still stranded at YVR following B.C. storm

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimetheftVancouver

Previous story
RCMP warn about aggressive dog on the loose in Penticton
Next story
Missing man last seen in Enderby area on New Year’s Day

Just Posted

Dad Garick Gray and Mom Jen Morley cuddle with Baby Georgia following her birth at 9:28 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2. She is the 2023 New Year’s Baby at Shuswap Lake General Hospital. (Photo contributed)
Perfect timing for Baby Georgia, born New Year’s Baby at Salmon Arm’s hospital

Highway 1 closed in both directions about two kilometres east of Chase on Jan. 3, according to Drive BC. Detour available. (Drive BC map)
Highway 1 closed in both directions about 2 kilometres east of Chase

The Sicamous Fire Department is in the process of setting up a burn building for training at the district’s public works yard. (Brett Ogino photo)
Year in Review: The Eagle Valley News looks back at headlines from November 2022

Laureen Felix sings in a Splatsin ground blessing ceremony conducted at 200 Main Street in Sicamous, the future home the Shuswap Healing Centre, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (File photo)
Year in Review: The Eagle Valley News looks back at headlines from October 2022