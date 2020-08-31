Man with Okanagan ties still wanted by RCMP

Robert Heltman wanted out of Vancouver of possession of drugs, weapon

Robert Heltman

RCMP are still on the hunt for a man who was believed to have been in Vernon recently.

Robert Heltman is wanted for three counts each of trafficking and possession of drugs, and possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, according to a Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers Facebook post from Aug. 26, 2020.

Name: HELTMAN, Robert
Age: 30
Height: 6’3 ft
Weight: 232 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Tattoo: Right wrist Heart with “SC”,…

Posted by Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

The 30-year-old was thought to be in the Vernon area and was the subject of a police manhunt in a lakeside neighbourhood Aug. 19. Heltman was not located.

READ MORE: Federal offender not found after Vernon police search

There have reportedly been rumours that Heltman has since turned himself in, but Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Cpl. Tania Finn says it is just that, a rumour.

Heltman has ties to the Vernon and Armstrong area, having attended Pleasant Valley Secondary and more recently resided in Grande Prairie, Alta.

His latest parole jurisdiction is Vancouver.

He is described as 6-foot-3 tall, weighing 232 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes and has a heart tattoo on his right wrist with SC and a skull with flames on his right forearm with Cathy.

Police continue to search for Heltman and anyone with information regarding the 30-year-old man is urged to contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line at 250-545-7171 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Heltman’s whereabouts unknown: Vernon mounties

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Patient care first: Why B.C. firefighters are calling for more medical training

Just Posted

Salmon Arm pharmacist fined, suspended for involvement in drug sales scheme

Pharmacy owner agrees to $25,000 fine, complete ethics course for health-care professionals

Fuel Good Day supports North Okanagan-Shuswap charities

The Armstrong Regional Co-op hosts its annual Fuel Good Day Tuesday, Sept. 15

Salmon Arm walk to raise awareness of suicide prevention will carry on

During pandemic, walk on Sept. 10 will move to Marine Park wharf and have no speeches or music

Braving the Gravitron at the Salmon Arm Fair

In a special tribute, Matthew Heneghan shares the joy of attending the fair in his youth

Morning Start: London cabbies have to memorize literally everything

Your morning start for Monday, Aug. 31, 2020

B.C. rescuers, experts concerned about condition of three entangled humpbacks

Humpbacks are classified as special concern under the Species at Risk Act

Man with Okanagan ties still wanted by RCMP

Robert Heltman wanted out of Vancouver of possession of drugs, weapon

Patient care first: Why B.C. firefighters are calling for more medical training

Firefighters want more responsibility partly because they outnumber paramedics.

Second civic employee retires from Okanagan district

Coldstream’s deputy clerk retires after 25 years with district

First round of COVID-19 cost B.C. government $600 million

Fall of revenue included $285 million for ICBC

Vancouver Aquarium to shut its doors, focus on new business model amid COVID-19 losses

Welfare of animals is top priority, CEO says

Christie Mountain wildfire suspected lightning caused: BC Wildfire

BC Wildfire Service announced their findings into the wildfire on Aug. 31

Kelowna RCMP locate body of missing man

The man had been missing since Aug. 25, 2020

Family finds strong sense of community at BC Children’s Hospital

BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery has now sold out

Most Read