Man with possible ties to Kelowna wanted by Vernon RCMP

Dustin Kenneth Veselic may be connected to the Kelowna area

Dustin Kenneth Veselic is wanted by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for theft and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Officers have made several attempts to locate the 44-year-old Caucasian man with blond hair and blue eyes, but have been unsuccessful.

Veselic may also be connected to the Kelowna area, RCMP said.

Police are now seeking the public’s help locating the man wanted on outstanding warrants. Anyone with information about Veselic is urged to contact police at 250-545-7171 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visiting nokscrimestoppers.com.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feds not enforcing standards on Hungarian duck imports, B.C. farmer says
Next story
‘Kind of lacking:’ Injured Bronco wonders why Canada won’t fund spinal surgery

Just Posted

Mirella Project helps Salmon Arm residents go green at Christmas

Two more events planned to help combat climate change in December

Snapshot: Sicamous Fire Department collects for annual toy drive

On Sunday, Dec. 8 the fire department collected food and toys to benefit those in need.

Sicamous Eagles lose to league-leading Kimberley Dynamiters

The Eagles will be right back at it with a Sunday afternoon game against Chase.

Chase and Sicamous hopeful for piece of $50 million communication grant

Formal decisions will be issued by March 2020

People who are homeless in Salmon Arm provide consultants with key information

Urban Matters consultants gather information from ‘experts’ as they work on housing strategy

‘Kind of lacking:’ Injured Bronco wonders why Canada won’t fund spinal surgery

“I think if Canada can step in and advance this program”

Cougar destroyed in Penticton area after mauling dog

This is the first reported incident with a cougar this year in the Penticton area

Letter: Salmon Arm’s mayor a class act

Writer grateful after response from Alan Harrison

UPDATED: Man taken to hospital after barricading himself in Victoria synagogue

Children evacuated from daycare on site

Letter: Federal Conservative leader may face coup in new year

Writer anticipates leadership review will be struggle for Andrew Scheer

Dance cancelled after Alberta teacher’s climate lesson prompts online threats

School district near Red Deer cancelled annual family dance due to Facebook comments

Man with possible ties to Kelowna wanted by Vernon RCMP

Dustin Kenneth Veselic may be connected to the Kelowna area

Feds not enforcing standards on Hungarian duck imports, B.C. farmer says

‘You have no way of knowing what’s in the bag’

Farm buildings drive value of Sumnmerland’s November building permits

Permits issued so far this year total $45,378,800

Most Read