Man with possible ties to Kelowna wanted by Vernon RCMP

Dustin Kenneth Veselic may be connected to the Kelowna area

Dustin Kenneth Veselic is wanted by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for theft and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Officers have made several attempts to locate the 44-year-old Caucasian man with blond hair and blue eyes, but have been unsuccessful.

Veselic may also be connected to the Kelowna area, RCMP said.

Police are now seeking the public’s help locating the man wanted on outstanding warrants. Anyone with information about Veselic is urged to contact police at 250-545-7171 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visiting nokscrimestoppers.com.

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

