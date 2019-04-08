In this photo released by Christies Images Ltd.2006, on Thursday, May 18, 2006 in New York, a model of the Starship Enterprise-A, is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Christies Images Ltd.2006)

Manitoba man fighting in court to be allowed Star Trek licence plate

Nick Troller’s resistance to fight for ASIMIL8 licence plate not futile

The lawyer for a “Star Trek” fan who wasn’t allowed to keep his personalized ASIMIL8 licence plate says his client’s charter right to freedom of expression was violated.

Nick Troller filed a legal challenge against Manitoba Public Insurance over its decision to revoke the plate two years ago after receiving a complaint that it was offensive to Indigenous people.

READ MORE: ‘Obviously inappropriate:’ Insurer exec shocked ASIMIL8 plate was ever issued

Troller’s lawyer told a Winnipeg court that the government opened up personalized licence plates to self expression and they should not be arbitrarily censored.

Troller got the plate, which features the well-known saying by the alien race the Borg, in 2015.

He put the ASIMIL8 plate in a border that stated: “We are the Borg” and “Resistance is futile.”

READ MORE: Ontario police seize stolen ‘MR SEXY’ license plates found on Maserati

Lawyers for the Crown insurance company have not yet responded to the arguments in court, but the insurer has said in the past that licence plates can be recalled at any time because they are government property.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP search for suspect in car-jacking
Next story
Global warming is shrinking glaciers faster than thought

Just Posted

Kamloops RCMP arrest suspect in Salmon Arm robbery

Suspect was the target of an unsuccessful police raid in Sicamous in February

Proposed backcountry closures for caribou recovery a concern

District of Sicamous implores public to participate in upcoming open house

Flight puts light on plight of songbirds

Disappearing songbird population explored in upcoming Salmon Arm Art Gallery exhibition

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Hope you enjoyed the sun, grey is on its way back

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

Native mussel species crimping Okanagan milfoil control plans

Rocky Mountain ridged mussel has Victoria reluctant to allow rototilling to control weeds

Grey skies are expected for the Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a rainy week.

Kootenay high school rethinking wartime name for its sports teams

Nelson’s L.V. Rogers has used the name Bombers for its sports teams since at least the 1940s

UBC Okanagan visual arts students to present Strangely Familiar

The art exhibition will feature artists from the graduating class

Community centre has served Summerland for 50 years

Summerland Drop In Recreation Centre was formed in February, 1969

Maryland man plotted to drive truck into pedestrians: Police

A Maryland man is accused of plotting to drive a stolen U-Haul truck into people

RCMP has ‘no’ dedicated money laundering investigators in B.C.

Attorney General David Eby calls for more Ottawa support

A night of cirque and wine comes to Kelowna

BC wine, cider and spirits festival brings Calgary’s Le Cirque de la Nuit to Kelowna

Global warming is shrinking glaciers faster than thought

The world’s glaciers are shrinking five times faster now than they were in the 1960s

Shuswap math students compete in provincials

Five Shuswap Middle School Grade 8 math students were joined by some… Continue reading

Most Read