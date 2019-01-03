Man’s death prompts B.C. city to shut clothing donation bins

Officials in the Lower Mainland community where a man was found dead inside a clothing donation bin last weekend have stopped the bins from being used.
The District of West Vancouver posted a statement to its website on Wednesday saying it has closed donation bins and is looking into removing them or using others that are more secure.
A 34-year-old man was found dead inside such a bin at Ambleside Park on Sunday.
“The District of West Vancouver is committed to making the necessary changes to ensure Sunday’s tragic accident … doesn’t happen again,” the statement said.
People are being asked not to drop off clothing at the bins and go to places such as a Salvation Army Thrift Store and Habitat for Humanity.
The BC Coroners Service said it has investigated five deaths involving donation bins in the last four years.