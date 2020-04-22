Tina Seminara died in hospital following an alleged brutal beating from her husband. (Contributed)

Manslaughter charge laid against husband following Osoyoos woman’s death

Roderick Ashley Flavell, 62, is facing a charge of manslaughter for the death of his wife, 61-year-old Tina Seminara

The BC Prosecution Service has approved a single charge of manslaughter related to the death of an Osoyoos woman who was allegedly fatally beaten by her husband.

RCMP found Tina Seminara, 61, in her home in critical condition on April 8. She later succumbed to her wounds in hospital nine days later.

Initially, 62-year-old Roderick Ashley Flavell, her husband, was charged with aggravated assault. He now faces one count of manslaughter.

Flavell is currently in custody and is expected to appear in court on July 20, 2020.

BC Supreme Court

