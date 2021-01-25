Heather Barker. (File)

Manslaughter charge laid in Vernon woman’s 2018 death

Shaun Ross Wiebe, 43, faces manslaughter and assault charges related to the death of Heather Barker

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have arrested a man in relation to the sudden death of a Vernon woman in 2018.

On March 15, 2018, a woman was found unresponsive with life-threatening injuries in a home on Cordon Place at The Rise development in Okanagan Landing. She was transported to Vernon Jubilee Hospital. Heather Barker later succumbed to her injuries in hospital and the Vernon RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit began its investigation.

The BC Prosecution Service has now approved charges of manslaughter and assault causing bodily harm against 43-year-old Shaun Ross Wiebe. The assault charge is related to a separate February 2018 incident.

RCMP arrested Wiebe on Friday (Jan. 22) and he appeared before a judge shortly afterward. He is currently in police custody and will remain so until his next court appearance on Tuesday (Jan. 26).

Barker was 37 years old at the time of her death. She was born in Saskatoon before moving to Langley in 1996. She was a mother of three children.

