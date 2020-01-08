Overwhelmed with tech accumulation? You aren’t alone, says BC Hydro (Pixabay photo)

Many in B.C. feeling overwhelmed by how many electronics they own post-holidays: poll

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of British Columbians refuse to let go of ‘retro’ electronics

The holiday season of giving – and receiving – has left a majority of British Columbians feeling overwhelmed over how many electronics they own, but many aren’t ready to let go of their “retro” tech devices, a new BC Hydro poll has found.

According to a recent survey commissioned by the utility company, almost 13 per cent of respondents said they feel like they have more electronics than they need. In fact, BC Hydro data shows that British Columbians own 50 per cent more electronics today than they did in 2010.

Purchasing electronics has become synonymous with the Christmas season in the modern era of technology. Twenty-two per cent of respondents said they opted to give tech or electronic gifts during the holidays. Meanwhile, 50 per cent purchased electronics during Boxing Day sales and 20 per cent said they bought electronics on Black Friday and the following Cyber Monday.

While most gifts are new technology – such as iPhones, tablets or game consoles – a majority of respondents, or 77 per cent said they are still holding on to “retro” electronics, such as a VCR (33 per cent), a cassette or CD player (50 per cent), or a SEGA or Nintendo gaming console (30 per cent).

A futher 13 per cent said they still own a Walkman or Discman while 66 per cent said they still have a DVD player.

In addition to adding clutter to the home, old electronics – especially old televisions – can be a source of standby power when still plugged in, BC Hydro warned.

The utility corporation recommends recycling old or unused electronics at a recycling depot, such as one of the 180 Return-It electronic depots in the province.

ALSO READ: B.C. Return-It to double recycling deposits for pop cans, juice boxes next month

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap family craft way to help animals affected by Australian bush fires

Just Posted

Shuswap family craft way to help animals affected by Australian bush fires

Mother and son use their sewing abilities to craft pouches and blankets

Two arrested during RCMP search of Salmon Arm properties

Southeast District Emergency Response Team assists with warrant executions

BC Coroners Service investigating deaths of elderly man, woman in South Shuswap

Deceased reported to have been in their 70s

Highway 1 closing due to avalanche control

The closure is west of Revelstoke

Shuswap firefighters warn of dangers of downed, damaged power lines

Eagle Bay Fire Department cautions public to keep safe distance, call 911

VIDEO: How to help the animals affected by Australia’s wildfires

Fire burning all across the country, with animals and people at risk

Lightning rout Canucks 9-2 to end Vancouver’s 7-game win streak

Carter Verhaeghe his first career hat trick for Bolts

Many in B.C. feeling overwhelmed by how many electronics they own post-holidays: poll

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of British Columbians refuse to let go of ‘retro’ electronics

One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

Four vehicles were involved in the crash

Chase Heat experience chilly start to new year

Chase KIJHL squad kicked off 2020 with a pair of losses to Revelstoke, Summerland

UPDATE: Power restored for North Okanagan community left in the dark, again

Crash reportedly took out power near Village of Lumby

Two B.C. cities crack top 25 most bedbug-infested cities in Canada

Orkin Canada has released cities with the most bed bugs in 2019

SilverStar stoked to surpass two-metre snow base

Vernon mountain resort pow celebrated while those plowing not so thrilled

Vernon teacher served suspension for test leak

A District No. 22 teacher used a secure exam for study prep materials

Most Read