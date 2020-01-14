A car rests in the ditch off Kalamalka Road, near the Vernon Golf and Country Club, Tuesday afternoon. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Many North Okanagan roads remain an ice rink

Drivers warned to slow down, leave lots of space

Vernon and area motorists are advised of slick conditions persisting on local roads.

A car went off road on Kalamalka Road and now rests in the ditch, near the Vernon Golf and Country Club Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews arrived on scene to find the car vacant.

No major injuries are reported.

Meanwhile most roads within city limits are thick with ice and/or snow.

“I was shocked at how bad Kal Lake Road was near the golf course,” said resident Scott John, on a Morning Star Facebook post.

Brenda Giffin added: “The city seems to have a lack of dirt! So chintzy with sand and gravel they may as well take the Zamboni out and make actual ice rinks out of the roads! Plowing them down to a thick layer of compressed snow, just made them more dangerous. Need dirt/sand for grit and to break it up.”

Meanwhile others defend that at -20, no dirt or gravel will stick to the ice, which is why the city only today started to put some down.

