Janel and Tanner Currie pose with their daughter. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge man lucky to be alive after snowmobile accident near Enderby

Tanner Currie had to have part of his leg amputated after 20-foot fall in the backcountry

Janel Currie is just grateful her husband is still alive.

Tanner Currie of Maple Ridge recently had to have part of his leg amputated after a serious snowmobile accident on Sunday (Feb. 7).

“I don’t care about his leg,” she said. “I’m just happy he’s here.”

The couple were snowmobiling with friends when Tanner went slightly off the groomed tracks in the late afternoon while climbing a mountain near Enderby.

Janel said he did not realize where he was, and took a 20-foot tumble.

“He severed a major artery in his leg,” she explained, “And was starting to bleed out.”

They were able to bandage the leg, and Tanner drove himself partway down the mountain, before losing steam and holing up in an emergency cabin.

“He was in pretty bad shock,” Janel said.

He warmed up, and somebody was sent for help, but it did not seem like it was going be quick enough.

It was almost 10 p.m. when the group decided they would need to perform the rescue as best they could themselves.

A makeshift sled with a mattress atop it was constructed. Tanner was wrapped up in every blanket they could find, and then strapped to it.

“One guy towed him, and another pulled, and we made it down the 7km to where we were parked,” Janel said.

They raced to a hospital in Vernon, and made it in time to save Tanner’s life, but they could not save his leg.

“Once we took his sock off, we both knew he wasn’t going to keep his foot.”

Despite the loss, she said her husband is in good spirits.

“He’s super positive, and already, moving around,” Janel said. “He’s healing really well.”

To help the family out during what is sure to be a difficult time ahead, a GoFundMe was created by siblings of the couple. As of publication, it has raised over $42,000.

“We’re really fortunate,” Janel said. “Obviously people want to help him get back on his feet, because he’s got a two-year-old girl to help raise.”

They are hoping to come back to Maple Ridge soon.

“The hospital wants to keep him as long as possible, but his bandages come off (Thursday), and they’re saying he’s young and healthy and doing well, so hopefully he won’t need another surgery.”

AccidentsMaple Ridge

