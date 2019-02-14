Maple Ridge mom calls for mandatory measles shots

Petition asks premier to make vaccines a requirement

Second case of measles found in Metro Vancouver this month. (Contributed)

A Maple Ridge mother has collected more than 1,200 names for a petition urging B.C. Premier John Horgan to make kids’ vaccinations a condition of school enrolment.

Katie Clunn administers a Facebook group Pro Vaccines in B.C., and started the change.org petition, titled Mandatory Vaccines in B.C., that is being organized under the name Katie Mary.

She said on the petition that vaccine records are currently not needed for parents to enrol their kids in school and that fewer than 25 per cent of Metro Vancouver schools have vaccination rates of more than 90 per cent.

Clunn tried to get the provincial government to make vaccinations compulsory with a petition in 2015, but nothing came of it.

“It’s time to get back to eradicating these preventable diseases and protecting our province,” she said.

She’s asking the premier to require vaccinations as a requirement of enrolment, with the exception of medical reasons.

A second case of measles has been found in Vancouver in February, with the second case acquired locally and the first case acquired abroad.

A measles outbreak in Washington State and Oregon this winter has sickened 56 people so far.

Fraser Health held a free immunization clinic in September at Maple Ridge secondary after a student showed up with measles on the first day of school.

During that incident, students had to get immunized or they weren’t allowed back at the school until after a period of time had elapsed.

The Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows School District has confirmed that vaccines are not mandatory in order to enrol in school.

Previous story
Year after Parkland school shooting massacre, 17 victims remembered
Next story
BC Hydro forced to misspend billions on private energy contracts, report says

Just Posted

Column Exercise key to healthier and potenially longer life

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Abandoned utility trailer burns under Trans-Canada Highway

Burning trailer spotted below underpass in Shuswap, contents destroyed

Five years ago, homeless man ‘had everything’

Shuswap man talks about need to remember homeless people had better lives

New Year, New You: Lake Country woman wins makeover contest

Jenny Dodman is the winner of Black Press Media’s New Year, New You contest

Skier frustrated with ‘dangerous’ snowmobiles on cross-country trails

Sledders in designated non-motorized vehicle areas create hazardous conditions in Shuswap

Building a better birdhouse

South Canoe Elementary School students learn wood shop safety and facts about birds

RCMP searching for owner of vintage collection

The collection includes hockey cards, watches, coins and more

Keep track of where the days go

Beautiful City of Salmon Arm calendars available free at the Observer office

Maple Ridge mom calls for mandatory measles shots

Petition asks premier to make vaccines a requirement

Snowstorms delay mail delivery for parts of B.C.: Canada Post

Canada Post’s major processing centre for much of B.C. is in Vancouver

B.C. looks to create witness security program

Minister Mike Farnworth said program would be another step in curbing gang and gun violence

Column Exercise key to healthier and potenially longer life

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Okanagan city leading the charge on electric vehicle use

Summerland’s charging stations are 20 times as busy as they were five years ago

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

Rates have gone up 70 per cent over the last decade

Most Read