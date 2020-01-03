Maple syrup from Summerland contains gold

It’s been said that every cloud has a silver lining, but at Maple Roch in Summerland, every bottle of Aurora Gold Maple Syrup has traces of gold.
The syrup was recently released and is a blend of Canadian maple syrup and pure 24-karat gold from the Northwest Territories.
Roch Fortin, owner of Maple Roch, said the syrup is a partnership with a friend who works in the Northwest Territories.
The syrup contains small amounts of gold.
“Gold is actually edible if it’s pure,” he said.
The 300-bottle run of the maple syrup was launched in December and most of the supply was sold out on the evening it was introduced.
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.