Marijuana facility on track in Vernon

$10 million, 240,000 square foot building in the plans

A Vernon facility has been harvested for potential cannabis cultivation and some major growth.

GreenTec Holdings Ltd. (GTEC) has entered into an exclusive binding letter of intent with F-20 Developments Corp. to develop a 240,000 sq. ft. indoor cultivation facility in Vernon.

F-20, a privately held corporation whose principals have been involved in the financing and construction of licensed cultivation facilities in Canada and the U.S, has secured a property with an existing 60,000 sq. ft. building that will be retrofitted as part of the first phase of construction to allow for the cultivation of cannabis. A second phase of the project will see the construction of a secondary purpose-built building to be 180,000 sq ft. in size. Phase 1 construction is expected to commence immediately upon the parties finalizing the definitive and ancillary agreements, and upon GTEC and F-20 incorporating a new company.

The North Okanagan is already home to one cannabis facility, True Leaf in Lumby.

F-20 has committed to fund the large majority of the Phase 1 project costs up to $9 million, with GTEC committing to fund the final $1 million towards the estimated $10 million budget to complete Phase 1. F-20 will be the project manager and be responsible for the project’s Phase 1 construction and building retrofit, supported with oversight and guidance from GTEC’s operations and regulatory team.

“This project with F-20 further increases our production capacity in BC, which positions the Company one step closer to realizing our objective,” said Norton Singhavon, Chairman and CEO of GTEC Holdings. “The property is ideally located to maximize synergies with GTEC’s existing production and laboratory facilities. The ability to utilize F-20’s financial capacity and construction expertise will allow for GTEC to maintain focus on building and operating our existing facilities while leveraging our expertise to further foster the Company’s growth strategy.”

Closing will be subject to a number of conditions.

GTEC was founded in 2017 to capitalize on opportunities in the recent and rapidly growing legal cannabis industry. GTEC is a public corporation listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and based in Kelowna. GTEC is focused on growing premium quality craft cannabis in purpose-built indoor facilities. GTEC currently holds a 100 per cent interest in GreenTec Bio-Pharmaceuticals Corp., Grey Bruce Farms Inc., Zenalytic Laboratories Ltd. (in Kelowna), Falcon Ridge Naturals Ltd., Alberta Craft Cannabis Inc., and Tumbleweed Farms Corp. GreenTec is currently in the construction phase of an 80,000 square foot Health Canada Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations facility. GreenTec also has expansion capabilities for a second site located on 160 acres in the North Okanagan, as well as a third site located on 35 acres on the Trans Canada Highway in Revelstoke.

GTEC has already secured two retail locations that comply with their respective municipal zoning bylaws, with the intention of applying for over 20 locations within B.C.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton becoming hub for modular construction industry
Next story
First Nation pipeline protesters erect ‘tiny homes’ in B.C. Park

Just Posted

Shuswap Watershed beaches good to go

Report indicates water quality is “very good” in terms of human enjoyment of lakes and beaches

Fire sparked in Vernon home

Cardinal Road residents were out walking the dogs when fire started

Trustee remuneration set for North Okanagan-Shuswap district

Board to be elected in the fall

First Nation pipeline protesters erect ‘tiny homes’ in B.C. Park

Kanahus Manuel and Tiny House Warriors say more homes being constructed in park

Salmon Arm council puts brakes on intersection changes

Decision on safety improvements delayed until after referendum on underpass

Collisions on Trans-Canada Highway prompt call for reduced speed for semis

Salmon Arm resident suggests 40 km/h speed limit downtown for tractor trailers

Half of pediatricians surveyed say their young patients have used cannabis

About half of pediatric doctors surveyed about cannabis say they’ve encountered a young patient who had used marijuana for a medical reason.

Hurricane Chris to make landfall in Newfoundland as post-tropical storm

Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning.

CN freight train derails along southern B.C. lake

A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Colombia.

Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Trump spending call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Donald Trump’s persistent spending call.

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

RCMP teddy bear from B.C. looks forward to cross-Canada travels

Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook

Most Read