Marijuana roll out will be challenging, new territory for everyone: Horgan

The premier says the government will do all it can to meet demand by bringing in as much supply as possible.

B.C. Premier John Horgan says the government will do its best to protect children and public safety while making sure demand is met when marijuana becomes legal later this month.

Horgan says legalization is new territory for everyone and he expects daily challenges after Oct. 17.

There has been concern of a shortage of some strains of marijuana, and Horgan says he can’t stop people from going back to the illegal market but he can ensure the government regulates the industry consistent with its values.

Horgan says he expects more retail outlets will be operating shortly after legalization and he expects the first store in Kamloops will be busy.

In the 15 months since the NDP took office, Horgan says his government has “hit the ground running” on the marijuana file.

“So we’re doing our level best to meet public need but also assure the public that cannabis distribution is not going to be on every street corner. We’re going to protect kids. We’re going to make sure public safety is paramount.”

The Canadian Press

