The Break A Leg Collective, including Brittney Martens, Devon More, Allandra Gardner, Morgan Benedict and Jessica Buchanan, is bringing the show Push Up Bar to Shuswap Theatre with one show on March 4 and two on March 5. (Contributed)

The Break A Leg Collective, including Brittney Martens, Devon More, Allandra Gardner, Morgan Benedict and Jessica Buchanan, is bringing the show Push Up Bar to Shuswap Theatre with one show on March 4 and two on March 5. (Contributed)

‘Marvellous mayhem’: Shuswap Theatre to offer taste of TotE Fest with Push Up Bar

Artist Devon More and creative collective to deliver ‘wild and weird mosaic in motion’

Fans of Shuswap Theatre’s TotE Fest won’t have to wait until July to enjoy an edgy live performance.

Artist Devon More returns to the Shuswap Theatre stage March 4 and 5 with a new show, Push Up Bar. And this time, she’s bringing company.

Push Up Bar is a collective performance and creation that involves an improviser (Allandra Gardner), a visual artist (Brittney Martens), a dancer (Morgan Benedict), a sketch comedian (Jessica Buchanan), a Shakespearean fool (Catriona Leger) and a musician (More). As the Break A Leg Collective, the troupe will be performing three shows of “music, movement and marvellous mayhem.”

More said Salmon Arm audiences will get to experience this wild and witty show before it moves on to launch Western Canada Theatre’s International Women’s Day festival.

More was scheduled to perform her solo show Romeo at Shuswap Theatre in November, but it was cancelled due to highway closures. More said she is now “itching to share some joy” with her “beloved Salmon Army culture vultures.”

Presented by Shuswap Theatre’s TotE Festival, Push Up Bar shows at 7:30 p.m. on March 4 and at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. on March 5. Tickets, $25, are available at shuswaptheatre.com. For more information about More and the performers in Push Up Bar, visit devonmoremusic.com/pushupbar.

Read more: Devon More returns to Shuswap Theatre with different take on star-crossed lover

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmTheatre

Previous story
Canada signs agreement with AstraZeneca on preventative COVID-19 treatment
Next story
B.C. budget’s tax increases affect used vehicle sales, tobacco

Just Posted

The Break A Leg Collective, including Brittney Martens, Devon More, Allandra Gardner, Morgan Benedict and Jessica Buchanan, is bringing the show Push Up Bar to Shuswap Theatre with one show on March 4 and two on March 5. (Contributed)
‘Marvellous mayhem’: Shuswap Theatre to offer taste of TotE Fest with Push Up Bar

Shuswap Women Who Wine will be holding their next Community Giving Event at Song Sparrow Hall in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (File photo)
Shuswap Women Who Wine to reach milestone with upcoming Community Giving Event

Penticton experienced colder than usual weather to start the week (Feb. 21 to 23) after setting heat records in early February. (File Photo)
Don’t put your winter gear away just yet, says Okanagan meteorologist

One of two giant salmon lanterns in Runaway Moon Theatre’s Out of the Darkness Lantern Procession in Enderby on Feb. 20 were built at Kingfisher Centre and papered at local schools. (Meghan Budd image)
VIDEO: Out of the Darkness Lantern Procession shines light on salmon