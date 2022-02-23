‘Marvellous mayhem’: Shuswap Theatre to offer taste of TotE Fest with Push Up Bar

Artist Devon More and creative collective to deliver ‘wild and weird mosaic in motion’

The Break A Leg Collective, including Brittney Martens, Devon More, Allandra Gardner, Morgan Benedict and Jessica Buchanan, is bringing the show Push Up Bar to Shuswap Theatre with one show on March 4 and two on March 5. (Contributed)

Fans of Shuswap Theatre’s TotE Fest won’t have to wait until July to enjoy an edgy live performance.

Artist Devon More returns to the Shuswap Theatre stage March 4 and 5 with a new show, Push Up Bar. And this time, she’s bringing company.

Push Up Bar is a collective performance and creation that involves an improviser (Allandra Gardner), a visual artist (Brittney Martens), a dancer (Morgan Benedict), a sketch comedian (Jessica Buchanan), a Shakespearean fool (Catriona Leger) and a musician (More). As the Break A Leg Collective, the troupe will be performing three shows of “music, movement and marvellous mayhem.”

More said Salmon Arm audiences will get to experience this wild and witty show before it moves on to launch Western Canada Theatre’s International Women’s Day festival.

More was scheduled to perform her solo show Romeo at Shuswap Theatre in November, but it was cancelled due to highway closures. More said she is now “itching to share some joy” with her “beloved Salmon Army culture vultures.”

Presented by Shuswap Theatre’s TotE Festival, Push Up Bar shows at 7:30 p.m. on March 4 and at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. on March 5. Tickets, $25, are available at shuswaptheatre.com. For more information about More and the performers in Push Up Bar, visit devonmoremusic.com/pushupbar.

Read more: Devon More returns to Shuswap Theatre with different take on star-crossed lover

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmTheatre