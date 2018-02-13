Mascot Max still missing near Kelowna

A missing five-year-old boxer named Max is causing a lot of concern for Kelowna residents

It’s been 17 days since Max the boxer took off running after a deer and has not been seen since.

The fawn-coloured dog bolted Jan. 27 along Westside road and his owner Sheila Chutskoff has been looking ever since.

Max is the Oranj Fitness mascot, and many in the fitness community are distraught over his whereabouts.

“Max is out there,” said Chutskoff. “He’s lost, or he’s in someone’s home that has not returned him yet. Please keep sharing (the Facebook posts) and bringing awareness to my poor little boy. If you think you see him please try to take a photo for me.”

The five-year-old boxer was adopted alongside his brother Bo, who is greatly missing Max due to their special bond.

Since the dog took off many local residents have stepped up to help look for him.

From Brad Pattison, owner of Pattison Animal Rescue and Host of Canada’s Reality TV show At the End of my Leash, to concerned dog owners, to Kelowna drone operator Sean Heddle.

Heddle took his drone out on Sunday, searching canyons in and around Rose Valley, but had no luck in finding Max.

“I’ve been searching pretty aggressively with the drone, but no luck though,” said Heddle. “I figure someone has picked Max up and I think his collar has come off running in the trees. So there is hope.”

Heddle anticipates going out again this week and searching for Max, saying he won’t stop until he is found.

A $1,000 reward plus a 1-year unlimited membership (valued at $2,000) to any Oranj Fitness location is being offered to the first tip that calls in and leads to the safe return of the missing dog.

If you have information contact Chutskoff at schutskoff@oranjfitness.com or 250-575-0718.

