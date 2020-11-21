The CSRD is following the new provincial health order but their COVID-19 precautions were already largely in line with the new guidelines. (CSRD Image)

Mask policy staying, meetings moving online at CSRD

“Stay at home, stay safe, and help keep those around you safe as well,” says regional district

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is following new directions from the provincial health officer but the changes aren’t major compared to precautions that are already in place.

Face masks were already required in the CSRD’s Salmon Arm office and all other facilities they own. Their mask policy will not change as it already aligns with the new provincial orders.

The regional district office will remain open for regular business hours but CSRD staff will be working remotely whenever possible. The public is encouraged to conduct any business they have with the CSRD online, or over the phone. If an in-person visits are necessary, appointments are encouraged.

CSRD meetings will be converted to virtual sessions as much as possible for the duration of the current provincial health order, which will be in effect until at least Dec. 7. Information on virtual attendance will be available under the events tab of the CSRD website.

Recreational facilities owned by the CSRD will remain open but social and community events have been cancelled due to the new provincial health order.

Firefighter training at the CSRD departments is still being conducted but efforts are being made to move to virtual training options as much as possible.

“We want to reiterate our message to CSRD citizens that while it might be tempting to travel, the best choice continues to be follow the guidance of our Provincial Health Officer – for now, stay at home, stay safe, and help keep those around you safe as well,” a statement from the regional district reads.


