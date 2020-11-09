Masks now ‘strongly recommended’ at Salmon Arm recreation facilities

Shuswap Recreation Society wants people to wear masks except while occupying playing surfaces

Shuswap Recreation Society strongly recommends people wear masks when entering four Salmon Arm recreation facilities, although participants are not expected to wear them when on the playing surfaces. (File photo)

As COVID-19 cases in B.C. rise, the Shuswap Recreation Society has made a ‘strong recommendation’ regarding mask use.

The society posted a message to patrons, “strongly recommending members of the public wear masks while visiting or using” four facilities.

They are:

• Shaw Centre;

• SASCU Recreation Centre;

• Memorial Indoor Sports Field; and

• Little Mountain Sports Field Complex.

For clarity, the society explains that:

• participants in activities should wear masks in all areas of the buildings except while they occupy the playing surface (i.e. playing surface or pool deck).

• User group visitors and members of the public should wear masks from the point of entry to the buildings until they exit, and

• facility contractors and suppliers will wear masks from the point of entry to the buildings until they exit the facilities.

The message notes that staff are expected to wear masks in all public access and common areas of the facilities and so the public is being encouraged to do the same.

“Our mandate is to provide access to sports and recreation facilities that fulfill a critical component of the physical and mental well-being for residents of Salmon Arm and the Shuswap region. We are implementing these new protocols to enable us to continue providing these facilities, activities and services for our community. We are following the leadership and recommendations of Dr. Bonnie Henry and we respectfully request that our visitors and participants comply to help us keep our facilities open.”

Darby Boyd, general manager of Salmon Arm Recreation, said user groups and individuals have shown substantive support for protocols up to now and he expects the community will continue to do its best to cooperate in following the restrictions and recommendations.

Read more: SASCU will be joining those Shuswap businesses requiring masks

Read more: Medical masks now mandatory in B.C. hopsitals, doctors’ offices, care facilities

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmRecreation