Massive apartment complex proposed for Kelowna’s Dilworth Centre

If approved, the 466-unit complex would abut Superstore and be across the street from the new Costco

A proposal to erect four six-storey apartment buildings near Kelowna’s Superstore has been submitted to the city.

Vancouver-based Peterson Developments tendered the plans to city staff on June 22. It will need city council’s approval at a later date to move forward.

The massive complex would have 466 homes — both townhouses and apartments, ranging from studio to three-bedroom units — taking over what is currently part of Dilworth Centre strip mall’s parking lot and several retail locations, including Jysk. The development would also house 10,000 square feet of retail space and 9,000 square feet of amenity space.

The buildings are planned to be completed in two phases, with the two southern buildings, right across Baron Road from the new Costco location, proposed to be constructed first.

“Phases 1 and 2 are envisioned as the first significant steps towards creating a complete, concentrated community in Midtown Kelowna,” the developer wrote in its proposal.

“Improvements to the streetscape, landscape, block structure and public amenities, as well as the introduction of new building forms to the area, will enhance this location as a convenient, desirable, beautiful place to live, work, shop and play.”

The proposal is currently in the early stages, having just been submitted to the city. There is no planned date as of yet for it to land on councillors’ desks for consideration.

