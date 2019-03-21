Air Canada announced they will be dropping some flights in Penticton. (Western News staff file photo)

Mayor calls on South Okanagan-Similkameen residents to voice concerns on Air Canada changes

Mayor is calling on all residents in the South Okanagan-Similkameen to voice opinions

The City of Penticton mayor is calling on all residents in the South Okanagan-Similkameen to let Air Canada know their opinion about service cuts at the Penticton airport.

Air Canada announced in February that they would be using the larger Bombardier Q400 plane but dropping their 10:50 p.m. flight and the 6 a.m. flight from Penticton to Vancouver. This would leave three daily flights between Penticton and Vancouver.

“Trust me, we are doing everything we can to make sure they reverse their decision. We have been trying from day one. But we have to get the whole South Okanagan to let them know what they are doing is an error,” said Mayor John Vassilaki. “If we don’t get the co-operation of the public all the way to Summerland to Osoyoos to Princeton — if it is just the City of Penticton — that isn’t going to do it. If everyone gets involved that is what we need.”

Vassilaki, speaking at the Rotary Club of Penticton meeting on Wednesday, said that along with other politicians in the South Okanagan and regional district and various stakeholders he attended a meeting with Air Canada recently.

“We had a two hour visit with one of the main people of the airline. They were concerned as well with the cuts, but I don’t know whether we convinced them to either delay or not go through with their decisions. They have made no promises, but they said they would be looking into it. You know what that means with large corporations, don’t call us we will call you,” he said.

Area residents are encouraged to provide their feedback to the City of Penticton and RDOS about the proposed Air Canada flight changes at www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca.

