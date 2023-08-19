MCDOUGALL CREEK FIRE: More evacuations overnight as crews work to protect structures

McDougall Creek fire burning above West Kelowna. (Facebook) A helicopter hovers above Okanagan Lake as it buckets water on the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) ‘Candeling’ trees are seen in this photo of the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) RCMP block Highway 97 and Narrley in West Kelowna. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)

The McDougall Creek wildfire continues to cause chaos in West Kelowna.

As both the City of West Kelowna and the province are in a state of emergency, most of West Kelowna and up Westside Road to Fintry remain under evacuation order, meaning residents must leave their homes.

The latest stretch of evacuations was announced by the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations just before midnight on Friday, Aug. 18.

Properties located between Fintry Park and Highway 97, the Smith Creek neighbourhoods and parts of Shannon Lake were put on evacuation orders and must leave their properties immediately.

Residents in the West Kelowna Business Park, the Smith Creek agricultural area, Shannon Lake, Glen Canyon and North Glenrosa are now on evacuation alert and should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

The evacuation map can be viewed on the Central Okanagan Emergency Services website.

Multiple structures were lost on Friday, including Lake Okanagan Resort, located north of Wilson’s Landing on Westside Road. The exact number of structures is unknown at this time.

As of 7 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 19), the McDougall Creek wildfire remains at an estimated 10,500 hectares and out of control. It is one of 16 wildfires of note across the province.

Black Press Media will keep up to date throughout the day.

READ MORE: OKANAGAN WILDFIRES: What you need to know for Saturday, Aug. 19

LIST OF EVACUATIONS ISSUED FRIDAY:

11:45 p.m.:

Properties located between Fintry Park and Highway 97, the Smith Creek neighbourhoods and parts of Shannon Lake are now on evacuation orders and must leave their properties immediately.

The residents in the West Kelowna Business Park, the Smith Creek agricultural area, Shannon Lake, Glen Canyon and North Glenrosa are now on evacuation alert and should be prepared to leave at a moments notice.

Areas of North Glenrosa that are specifically within the evacuation alert area are:

BLUE JAY DR

CANARY DR

CARRE RD (CARRE RD NORTH OF GLENROSA RD)

CHELSEA CRT

CORINE RD

CORRAL CRT

COVENTRY CRES

GATES CRT

GATES RD (GATES RD NORTH OF GLENROSA RD)

GLENROSA RD (3280-3770)

MCBAIN RD

MCCOY RD

MCGEE CRT

MCGINNIS RD

MCGREGOR RD

MCIVER RD (MCIVER RD NORTH OF MCRAE RD)

MCLEOD RD

MCMAHON RD

MCMORLAND RD

MCMURCHIE RD

MCNAIR RD

MCNALLY RD

MCPHERSON RD

MCQUEEN RD (even numbers from 3388-3310)

MCRAE RD (even numbers from 2912-2996)

MCROBBIE RD

ORIOLE DR

PRESTON RD (PRESTON RD NORTH OF GLENROSA RD)

REGENT RD

ROSEDALE CRT

ROSEDALE PL

SALMON RD

STONEGATE CRT

TARRAGON CRT

WEBBER RD (WEBBER ROAD NORTH OF MCRAE RD)

9:42 p.m.:

The City of West Kelowna is issuing an evacuation evacuation order for the Smith Creek subdivision. This excludes 3184 Shetler Drive.

8:40 p.m.:

Properties on Westbank First Nation IR#9 have been placed on evacuation order, including: All properties located on Westbank First Nation IR#9 North of Highway 97 between Daimler Drive and Grizzly Road and all properties located on Westbank First Nation IR#9 North of Old Okanagan Highway between Grizzly Road and Shannon Lake Road

Specific additions include: 3206, 3210, 3230, 3270 Shannon Lake Road.

7:20 p.m.:

Residents living in Boucherie Industrial area to Smith Creek, the Tallus Ridge and Shannon Lake neighbourhood, IR09 North of 97 to Old Okanagan as well Rose Valley and West Kelowna Estates.

5:49 p.m.:

The following properties in the City of West Kelowna’s Casa Loma neighbourhood have been placed on evacuation alert:

ALICE RD

BENEDICK RD

CAMPBELL RD

CASA GRANDE DR

CASA LOMA RD

CASA PALMERO DR

CASA RIO DR

LUCINDE RD

ZDRALEK COVE

5:43 p.m.:

The following properties on Westbank First Nation IR#10 have been placed on evacuation alert:

ABEL PL

ESSEN RD

ABEL ST

HIGHWAY 97

ALEXANDER PL

HIGHWAY 97 S

BAYVIEW CRT

MANUEL RD

CAMPBELL PL

MICHELLE CRES

CAMPBELL RD

SNEENA RD

DERRICKSON PL

TOMAT AVE

5:20 p.m.:

An evacuation alert is being issued from Nahun to Killeney Beach.

The area is right outside the Fintry Province Park where an evacuation order is in effect.

4:45 p.m.:

Properties on Westbank First Nation IR#10 have been placed on evacuation order.

The order includes the following properties:

BEACH VIEW LANE

LINDLEY DR

BEAR CREEK RD

LINDLEY RD

BROOKSIDE PL

MARINA WAY

CAWSTON AVE

MARINA WAY E

CREST RIDGE LANE

NANCEE WAY

FERRY WHARF RD

NANCEE WAY CRT

HARBOUR GREEN RD

OKANAGAN LAKE

HARBOUR POINTE LANE

OLD FERRY WHARF RD

HARBOUR VIEW BLVD

ROSIE DR

HARBOUR VIEW CRES

SOOKINCHUTE CRT

HIGHWAY 97

SPLAND RD

HIGHWAY 97 S

VIEWPOINT CRES

HIGHWAY 97 S

VIEWPOINT DR

HORIZON DR

WATERS EDGE LANE

KATHERINE RD

WESTSIDE RD

LAKE BREEZE RD

WESTSIDE RD S

LAKE VISTA DR

LAKE VISTA RD

1:49 p.m.:

Properties north of Terrace Mountain Road along Westside including La Casa up to and including Fintry Provincial Park must evacuate north on Westside Road.

Properties include:

BARCELONA DR E

DELTA RD

DUNWATERS RD

FAIRBRIDGE RD

FINTRY DELTA RD

FINTRY ESTATES

GRAY RD

KELLY PL

LA PALMA LOOP

MADRID WAY

MARBELLA LOOP

MORDEN RD

MUIR RD

SANTE FE WAY

SANTIAGO LOOP

SHALAL RD

SHORTS RD

SHORTS CREEK

TERAZONA DR

TOLEDO DR

VALENCIA WAY

VERONA LOOP

WESTSIDE RD

WESTSIDE RD N

8:55 a.m.:

Properties north of Nahun to, but not including, La Casa are now under evacuation Order due to the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.

