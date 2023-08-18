Update: More evacuation orders due to McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna

The fire saw massive growth overnight and into the morning

The McDougall Creek wildfire started to burn and take down structures in West Kelowna on Thursday night, Aug. 17. (Contributed)

Update: 8:55 a.m.

Properties north of Nahun to, but not including, La Casa are now under evacuation Order due to the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.

Residents on evacuation order must leave the area immediately and are asked to follow directions from emergency personnel.

Evacuees should register on the provincial Emergency Support Services or attend the Information Centre at Kal Tire Place located at 3445 43rd Avenue in Vernon.

Residents can refer to the interactive map on the Central Okanagan Emergency Centre to search by street address if they are unsure whether they are affected.

All other properties on evacuation alert and order remain in place.

Residents under evacuation alert are advised to be ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice.

They should prepare to be away from their home for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

The public is asked to avoid evacuation alert areas

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit the Central Okanagan Emergency Opertions website.

DriveBC has also issued a travel advisory for Highway 97 between Lake Country and Peachland due to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Travelers are advised to avoid the area and be prepared for short-notice closures.

Flames can now been seen from across Okanagan Lake. A helicopter is dropping water on the blaze pic.twitter.com/zgBFWevN6K — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) August 18, 2023

Original

The McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna has exploded to 6,800 hectares and remains highly visible, according to BC Wildfire Services.

Throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning, the blaze spread east, over the mountains towards Okanagan Lake.

The fire is displaying rank 5 fire behaviour, meaning it is growing and spreading rapidly. BC Wildfire Services have 21 fire personnel and three helicopters battling the blaze but visibility has posed as a challenge.

Some structures were lost throughout the night and in the early morning, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations has confirmed, but could not speak to numbers.

As of right now, 2,462 properties are under evacuation order and 4,801 properties are under evacuation alert for the McDougall Creek Wildfire.

A helicopter is grabbing water from Okanagan Lake to help battle the blaze in #WestKelowna pic.twitter.com/5LCN9syYkB — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) August 18, 2023

BC Wildfire and the Fire Departments have been working overnight in several areas through Kelowna, West Kelowna and Westside Road in the RDCO. For evacuation orders and alerts, go to https://t.co/Er29JVt51A — Central Ok Emergency (@CO_Emerg) August 18, 2023

Evacuees are asked to register online or visit Prospera Place in downtown Kelowna.

More to come.

