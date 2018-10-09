Meet School District #83 trustee candidates at Friday forum in Salmon Arm

This graphic outlines the zones North Okanagan-Shuswap School district #83 trustees will represent. This year the board has been reduced from nine trustees to five, following the interim management of Official Trustee Mike McKay. (Image contributed)

The Shuswap and District Retired Teachers’ Association has invited all School District #83 trustee candidates to a trustee candidate forum from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 12 at the Fifth Avenue Seniors’ Activity Centre, 170 Fifth Ave. SE in Salmon Arm.

Fifteen candidates are vying for one of four seats on the School District #83 North Okanagan-Shuswap board, 10 of them vying for two Salmon Arm seats.

The number of vacant seats narrowed from five to four, because Martin Gibbons was unopposed for Electoral Area 3, which includes the South and North Shuswap of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

The 10 school trustee candidates after two seats in Salmon Arm (Electoral Area 4) include Marcel Bedard, Amanda Krebs, Donald Podlubny, Lawren Richards, Jordan Ross, Daniel Shields, Terry-Mae Sinclair, Dale Townsend, Jenny Vachon and Marianne VanBuskirk.

Two candidates are vying for one seat in Electoral Area 1, Carolyn Farris and Tennile Lachmuth. Area 1 includes the City of Armstrong/District of Spallumcheen and CSRD Area D. Area D includes Falkland, Salmon Valley, Deep Creek and Ranchero.

And two candidates are running for one seat in Electoral Area 2: City of Enderby, CSRD Area E (rural Sicamous-Malakwa) and the Regional District of North Okanagan’s Area F. They are Quentin Bruns and Fred Busch.

The election of trustees takes place on Saturday, Oct. 20.

