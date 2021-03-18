Member of Kelowna Rockets cohort tests positive for COVID-19

Kelowna’s Matthew Wedman takes a face-off against his old team the Seattle Thunderbirds. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

A member of the Kelowna Rockets’ team cohort has tested positive for COVID-19, the WHL announced on Thursday (March 18).

The positive test was discovered during the initial return-to-play testing phase. The individual will be required to self-isolate, as will one other individual within the cohort deemed a close contact of the person who tested positive.

The WHL will not be identifying either of the two people.

The Rockets will still begin the 2021 season as scheduled on March 26, taking on the Victoria Royals in a near-empty Prospera Place.

B.C. WHL teams are taking the ice in Kamloops and Kelowna hubs for this year’s 24-game season. No spectators will be allowed.

