B.C. Premier David Eby makes an announcement in Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Three members of a family that had newly arrived from Afghanistan were the victims of a multi-vehicle crash in British Columbia's Interior on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Members of an Afghan refugee family killed in multi-vehicle crash in B.C.

Premier, transportation minister react to tragedy, offer condolences

Three members of a family that had newly arrived from Afghanistan were the victims of a multi-vehicle crash in British Columbia’s Interior on Wednesday.

Premier David Eby says the deaths involve layers of tragedy for the victims, their families and others who knew them.

RCMP say a Ford F150 truck crossed the centre line on Highway 5 near Clearwater, side-swiped a pickup hauling a trailer, then slammed into a Ford Escape whose occupants included recent refugees.

Three people were killed in the Escape, while two others were seriously hurt.

Police say road conditions were not a factor in the crash, and while the driver of the F150 is co-operating with the investigation, it’s unclear why the person’s vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane.

B.C. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says he was deeply saddened to hear about the crash and extends his condolences to the family and friends of those involved.

RELATED: 3 people killed, others injured in major fiery crash on Highway 5

BC legislaturefatal collision

Previous story
Access to food crucial to Salmon Arm society’s work on Indigenous wellness
Next story
3 people killed, others injured in major fiery crash on Highway 5

Just Posted

Rise Up Helping Hands volunteers Irene Anderson and Marley Ormondy, program director Sherrelle Anderson and executive director Launa Payne, and volunteer Chantell Ducharme make healthy food and put together tote bags on Feb. 24 to give away. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Access to food crucial to Salmon Arm society’s work on Indigenous wellness

Salmon Arm’s Lily Brook and Kaden Baum, at left, take time out during their medal-winning performances at the 2023 Canada Winter Games in PEI. (Photo courtesy of Paul Klements)
Two Salmon Arm Para-Nordic skiers claim 2 medals apiece at Canada Winter Games

The damaged truck. (AIM/ Instagram)
Snowplow damaged by passing car on Highway 97A in Armstrong

A microsuite development proposed for 113 Weddup St. and 1005 Riverside Ave. will consist of 12, 10, 6 and 5-unit buildings. (District of Sicamous image)
Rezoning for 103-unit microsuite development going to Sicamous council