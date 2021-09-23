A makeshift memorial has been created at the site where the body of a woman was found on the side of Highway 33 near Nickel Road on Sept. 19. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Memorial created for Kelowna woman found dead near Highway 33

41-year-old Krystal Moyan was described as ‘strong and beautiful’

A makeshift memorial has been created on the side of Highway 33 near Nickel Road where a woman’s body was found on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Although the woman has not been publicly named, a cross at the memorial and several social media posts identify her as 41-year-old Krystal Moyan, who was described as “strong and beautiful.”

Flowers, a dreamcatcher, tiny disco balls and messages of love were left at the site.

“Krystal, you were and always will be loved, never forgotten and now forever missed,” reads one message. “R.I.P. cuzzin,” reads another.

The Kelowna RCMP was called to the intersection of Highway 33 and Nickel road just after 7 a.m on Sunday, where they found Moyan’s body. Community members reported heavy police presence in the area, and a section of the sidewalk was covered by a black tarp.

Mounties have not given any updates regarding the suspicious death. Officials have not yet deemed the death a homicide and are awaiting reports from the medical examiner. No arrests or potential suspects have been announced.

— With files from Paula Tran and Michael Rodriguez

