Memorial for popular Lake Country teen to be live streamed

The memorial for a well-known Lake Country man will be live-streamed this afternoon.
Derek Flowers-Johnson, 18, was killed Friday, Feb. 8 in a car crash near UBCO.
A vigil was held to honour his memory earlier this week, and the memorial, scheduled for 1 p.m., will be held at George Elliot Secondary in Lake Country.
A live-stream of the service can be watched online.
A GoFundMe set up online by a family friend has raised more than $23,000. The initial goal was $5,000.
