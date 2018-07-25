Men overboard in Shuswap Lake rescued near Anglemont

North Shuswap locals mounted a rescue after the owner of a boat fell overboard and his passengers were unable to retrieve him from the water.

On July 20 at 8:35 p.m. the Chase RCMP received a call to assist after the man fell in the water without a life jacket near Anglemont. Rough waters caused the boat to drift away from the man in the water and the passengers on board were not familiar enough with the operation of the boat to start it. One of the passengers jumped into the water with a life jacket and the two men shared the life jacket to keep them afloat.

On shore, nearby residents organized a rescue. The men in the water were provided with first aid and the drifting boat was towed ashore with everyone safe.

