Merritt man arrested after allegedly touching children inappropriately

Skylar Mcleod, 24, is facing six charges, including one for sexual interference

A Merritt man is facing charges after his alleged inappropriate touching of children.

The Merritt RCMP was called to a local RV park on Sunday, Aug. 2, after several reports were lodged against 24-year-old Skylar Mcleod.

When the officer arrived, he spoke with several children who confirmed the information and description of the man, provided by the complainant. Mcleod was located nearby and arrested without incident.

On August 5, Mcleod was charged with one count of sexual interference, two counts of failing to comply with a probation order, one count failure to comply with a prohibition regarding children and two counts of assault.

He is currently being held in custody and is expected to appear in court on Aug. 6 in Kamloops.

McLeod is currently bound by previous court-imposed release conditions. Among them is a condition not to have any contact or communication with anybody under the age of 16 years old.

Anyone with information that has not yet already spoken to police is urged to call the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.

READ MORE: Okanagan set for thunderstorms before sunny weekend

READ MORE: Alberta man’s body recovered from Okanagan Lake after five-day search

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sexual abuse